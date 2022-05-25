A14 closed westbound after crash causes 7 miles of delays

There are severe delays on the A14 near Kentford between Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A multi-vehicle crash has caused seven miles of delays on the A14 in Suffolk this morning.

Lanes are blocked on the A14 westbound between junctions 38 and 37 by Kentford, near Newmarket.

Lanes are blocked on the #A14 between J38 and J37 westbound due to a multi-vehicle collision. @SuffolkPolice are at the scene and dealing. Please allow extra time for your journey as congestion is approx. 7 miles on approach and back to J41. pic.twitter.com/tkWOnMAtd4 — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) May 25, 2022

According to the AA traffic map, "severe delays" of 22 minutes are affecting the road.

The #A14 near #Kentford is closed westbound from J39-J38 due to a road traffic collision. Emergency services are on scene and recovery agents are en-route.

For more information and diversion route details please follow this link: https://t.co/JZxWrzlEJS pic.twitter.com/XxJzwyrDwj — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) May 25, 2022

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys as Suffolk police deal with the incident.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.