A14 closed westbound after crash causes 7 miles of delays
Published: 8:34 AM May 25, 2022
Updated: 9:09 AM May 25, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A multi-vehicle crash has caused seven miles of delays on the A14 in Suffolk this morning.
Lanes are blocked on the A14 westbound between junctions 38 and 37 by Kentford, near Newmarket.
According to the AA traffic map, "severe delays" of 22 minutes are affecting the road.
Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys as Suffolk police deal with the incident.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
