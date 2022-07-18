Man dies after two motorhomes crash on A14

Breaking

A 79-year-old man died after a serious crash involving two motorhomes - Credit: Google Maps

A 79-year-old man has died after a crash involving two motorhomes on the A14.

Emergency services were called to the crash in the eastbound carriageway close to the Suffolk and Cambridgeshire border at about 2.35pm on Sunday (July 17) and there were severe delays in the area.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "The 79-year-old man was driving a white Peugeot caravan when it was involved in a collision with another white Peugeot caravan at 2.36pm yesterday, close to the A11 slip road for Chippenham.

"Paramedics attended and the man, from Kent, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The passenger in his vehicle received slight injuries.

"The occupants in the other vehicle both received serious, but not life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

"Police are not seeking witnesses at this time."

The A14 was closed in both directions for a number of hours while investigations were carried out and repairs were made to the central reservation.