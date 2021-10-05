Car written off after crash with lorry on A14 slip road
Published: 3:39 PM October 5, 2021
- Credit: NSRAPT
Police have urged drivers not to ignore the signs on an A14 diversion, after a car was written off following a collision with a 44-tonne lorry.
The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) shared a picture of a wrecked Ford on the A14 slip road for the A142 on Twitter.
A temporary diversion has been put in place for roadworks, with a no right turn sign on the slip road.
Officers from NSRAPT said the car had been written off in the crash and the driver has been reported.
NSRAPT also said the driver could expect a "large insurance claim incoming".