Car written off after crash with lorry on A14 slip road

Published: 3:39 PM October 5, 2021

A motorist's car has been written off after ignoring a diversion off the A14 near Newmarket - Credit: NSRAPT

Police have urged drivers not to ignore the signs on an A14 diversion, after a car was written off following a collision with a 44-tonne lorry.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) shared a picture of a wrecked Ford on the A14 slip road for the A142 on Twitter.

Please don't ignore the no right turn signs on #A14 slips & #A142 #Newmarket

This driver did & collided with a 44t lorry.

Car written off, driver reported & large insurance claim incoming from 3rd party.#notworththerisk #thereforareason @MildnhallPolice @HighwaysEAST#PC1787 pic.twitter.com/myHxzvRgV0 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) October 5, 2021

A temporary diversion has been put in place for roadworks, with a no right turn sign on the slip road.

Officers from NSRAPT said the car had been written off in the crash and the driver has been reported.

NSRAPT also said the driver could expect a "large insurance claim incoming".