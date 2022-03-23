Six miles of tailbacks on A14 after lorry breaks down
Published: 7:40 AM March 23, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A lane of the A14 in west Suffolk has closed due to a broken-down lorry.
Lane one westbound carriageway between junctions 36 and 37, near Newmarket, has been shut, National Highways said on Twitter.
The incident has caused about six miles of tailbacks and adding 45 minutes of travel time to journeys.
Traffic is queueing back towards Bury St Edmunds, according to the AA traffic map.
