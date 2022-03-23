Six miles of tailbacks on A14 after lorry breaks down

A lane of the A14 has closed near Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A lane of the A14 in west Suffolk has closed due to a broken-down lorry.

Lane one westbound carriageway between junctions 36 and 37, near Newmarket, has been shut, National Highways said on Twitter.

Lane 1 (of 3) is closed on the #A14 westbound between J37 and J36 near #Newmarket due to a broken down HGV. There are currently delays of 45 minutes above normal journey times and 6 miles of congestion. pic.twitter.com/3vI7EDNNAO — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) March 23, 2022

The incident has caused about six miles of tailbacks and adding 45 minutes of travel time to journeys.

Traffic is queueing back towards Bury St Edmunds, according to the AA traffic map.

