News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Six miles of tailbacks on A14 after lorry breaks down

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:40 AM March 23, 2022
Google Maps

A lane of the A14 has closed near Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A lane of the A14 in west Suffolk has closed due to a broken-down lorry.

Lane one westbound carriageway between junctions 36 and 37, near Newmarket, has been shut, National Highways said on Twitter.

The incident has caused about six miles of tailbacks and adding 45 minutes of travel time to journeys.

Traffic is queueing back towards Bury St Edmunds, according to the AA traffic map.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

A14
Suffolk Live News
A14 Suffolk News
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

The A12 near Stratford St Andrew, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A12 reopens after police clear cattle from road

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Artists' impression of the view from the new development towards the cathedral.

West Suffolk Council

Work set to start on new 1,250-home development

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The site where the homes could be built in Beck Row

West Suffolk Council

Disappointment for developers as 112 homes for village rejected

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The PetrolPrices app has revealed where the cheapest fuel is in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: The cheapest places to fill up with petrol in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon