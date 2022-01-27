News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lorry carrying mobile unit pulled over on A14 for being too wide

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:09 PM January 27, 2022
The HGV was stopped on the A14 at Newmarket

The HGV was stopped on the A14 at Newmarket - Credit: NSRAPT

A lorry transporting a mobile unit on the A14 at Newmarket was pulled over by police as its load was too wide.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) spotted the HGV travelling on the road on Thursday.

NSRAPT said on Twitter the lorry's rear marker boards did not confirm with the width that was permitted by police.

Suffolk police defines an abnormal load, which is escorted on roads by officers, as vehicles wider than 2.9m and with a rigid length of more than 18.65m.

The lorry was parked up until the marker boards were correctly notified and marked.

