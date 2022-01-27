Lorry carrying mobile unit pulled over on A14 for being too wide

The HGV was stopped on the A14 at Newmarket - Credit: NSRAPT

A lorry transporting a mobile unit on the A14 at Newmarket was pulled over by police as its load was too wide.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) spotted the HGV travelling on the road on Thursday.

#CVU are with this abnormal load seen #A14 #Newmarket. Rear marker boards did not conform & load width was wider than notified to police. Offences dealt with & vehicle parked up until correctly notified & marked. @MildnhallPolice #PC1787 pic.twitter.com/La1hVH7EYQ — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 27, 2022

NSRAPT said on Twitter the lorry's rear marker boards did not confirm with the width that was permitted by police.

Suffolk police defines an abnormal load, which is escorted on roads by officers, as vehicles wider than 2.9m and with a rigid length of more than 18.65m.

The lorry was parked up until the marker boards were correctly notified and marked.

