Delays on A14 due to car fire
- Credit: Google
Drivers are being advised to avoid the A14 near Stowmarket due to multiple obstructions on the road.
One of the obstructions is a coach on one of the slip roads.
The other is a car that was giving off smoke, which is being dealt with by Suffolk Fire.
Police and fire crews are currently on the scene, making vehicles safe and clearing them from the road.
There are three fire crews present, from Stowmarket, Needham Market, and Princes Street.
You may also want to watch:
Heavy traffic has built in the three-mile stretch between Stowupland and Creeting St Mary.
This comes just hours after an accident at Needham Market closed part of the A14, though this is now open.
More to follow.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
Most Read
- 1 Family of hairdresser, 17, who died in her sleep 'overwhelmed' by tributes
- 2 Suffolk petrol stations avoid closure as garages shut nationwide
- 3 Don't panic buy - warning as queues form at petrol stations
- 4 'Complete waste of our money' - uproar over Santa's grotto
- 5 'We've lost one or two from last week' - Cook reveals fresh injury set-back
- 6 Jailed company boss to sell home to repay swindled customers
- 7 Explained: What is causing the long queues at petrol stations?
- 8 Road off A14 closed after serious collision
- 9 Ipswich mum 'eating junk food and take-aways' goes from size 22 to 12
- 10 Cook believes Ipswich are 'biggest and best' club in League One