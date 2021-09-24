Delays on A14 due to car fire

Published: 7:45 PM September 24, 2021 Updated: 7:52 PM September 24, 2021

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A14 near Stowmarket due to multiple obstructions on the road.

One of the obstructions is a coach on one of the slip roads.

The other is a car that was giving off smoke, which is being dealt with by Suffolk Fire.

Police and fire crews are currently on the scene, making vehicles safe and clearing them from the road.

There are three fire crews present, from Stowmarket, Needham Market, and Princes Street.

Heavy traffic has built in the three-mile stretch between Stowupland and Creeting St Mary.

This comes just hours after an accident at Needham Market closed part of the A14, though this is now open.

