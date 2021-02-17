Published: 7:10 AM February 17, 2021

The A14 has now reopened

The A14 has reopened eastbound at Rougham this morning after a collision on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the eastbound carriageway just after 5pm on Tuesday following reports that a woman had been seriously injured in a collision.

As a result of the collision, Suffolk police closed the road between junction 43 and 47.

The road reopened shortly after midnight.

No further details are known about the woman's condition at this time.