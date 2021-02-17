News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A14 reopens after serious collision

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 7:10 AM February 17, 2021   
The crash happened on a Suffolk road on Friday morning Picture: ARCHANT

The A14 has now reopened - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010

The A14 has reopened eastbound at Rougham this morning after a collision on Tuesday night. 

Police were called to the eastbound carriageway just after 5pm on Tuesday following reports that a woman had been seriously injured in a collision. 

As a result of the collision, Suffolk police closed the road between junction 43 and 47.

The road reopened shortly after midnight. 

No further details are known about the woman's condition at this time. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An advert thanking the NHS in a bus shelter in Tacket Street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Mapped: The neighbourhoods yet to record any new Covid cases in February

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
BlueAction

Flares let off as Blue Action group protest at Playford Road

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
BBC Look East presenters Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop

Heaven and Hell: Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop

Gina Long

Logo Icon
Huge icicles line the road on the outskirts of Trimley St Martin.

Suffolk Live

Giant icicles on bridge spark emergency road closure

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus