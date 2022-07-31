End date in sight for long-running A14 roadworks in west Suffolk

Another phase in the long-running roadworks on the A14 at Newmarket is set to be completed later this year. - Credit: Archant

The end of the latest phase in a long-running series of roadworks on the A14 is in sight.

Lane closures are in place at Newmarket between junctions 35 and 39 in both directions.

According to a spokesman for National Highways, crews have been carrying out a "bridge waterproofing scheme" on the major Suffolk route.

Work is also underway in the area to improve drainage, replace barriers, implement new signs and fit road studs.

The National Highways website describes the work as "essential" and says it will "help extend the lifespan of the road and make journeys safer for motorists".

However, the long-running roadworks are nearing the final stages, with construction set to be completed by November 2022.

National Highways said: "During the road closures we will be carrying out as much work as possible to help prevent the need for further road closures in the near future.

"We are working to minimise the disruption to motorists and would like to thank everyone for their patience while this essential work takes place."

However, more roadworks are set to begin on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds this week.