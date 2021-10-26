News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A14 roundabout set to fully reopen at end of week after flooding

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:53 PM October 26, 2021   
The A14 roundabout has remained partially closed as Anglian Water engineers fix the burst main pipe

The A14 roundabout has remained partially closed as Anglian Water engineers fix the burst main pipe - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A major A14 roundabout in Bury St Edmunds is set to fully reopen at the end of the week after a burst main flooded the road.

Anglian Water engineers were dispatched to the Moreton Hall Interchange, off junction 44 of the A14, on Tuesday last week after water spilled out onto the road.

Two lanes of the roundabout were closed off after the floodwater was cleared, with no access to the junction from Bedingfeld Way.

Anglian Water has confirmed the main has now been repaired but the roundabout will not fully reopen until the road has been resurfaced.

It is hoped the works will be completed by the end of the week.

The water main burst on the roundabout at Bury St Edmunds on October 19

The water main burst on the roundabout at Bury St Edmunds on October 19 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "Our teams have been working since last week to repair a burst water main in Bury St Edmunds as quickly as possible.

"We have needed to close two lanes of the roundabout at Bedingfeld Way, by Sainsbury’s, in order to keep our engineers and other road users safe while we carry out this emergency work.

"This repair was more complex than normal and required specialist parts and engineers, but we finished the repair over the weekend.

"We are now carrying out reinstatement work to resurface the road, and we hope to reopen the roundabout by the end of the week."

Most Read

  1. 1 Hospital visits to be suspended due to Covid infection rise
  2. 2 £1million beach village set for approval as part of resort regeneration
  3. 3 Affordable homes project proposed for east Suffolk village
  1. 4 Pub changes 'offensive' Halloween display after social media criticism
  2. 5 Where to find the cheapest petrol in Suffolk as prices hit all-time high
  3. 6 Man indecently exposes himself to dog walker in Cavendish
  4. 7 'The culture is right' - Johnson leaves Town in good hands after whirlwind trip
  5. 8 13 Fire engines attend blaze at sugar beet factory
  6. 9 Town keeper Holy set for emergency loan move
  7. 10 Emergency services conduct search and rescue mission off Harwich coast
Suffolk Live
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bersant Celina celebrates the Town second goal

Ipswich Town vs Fleetwood Town

Matchday Recap: Celina wins it for Town and sends Portman Road wild

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
This breed of horse is a Suffolk icon - but what is it called? Take our quiz and test your knowledge

Quiz

How Suffolk are you? Take our quiz to find out

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A view of Southwold beach and its lighthouse

Housing News

Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Suffolk

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon