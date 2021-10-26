A14 roundabout set to fully reopen at end of week after flooding

Published: 1:53 PM October 26, 2021

The A14 roundabout has remained partially closed as Anglian Water engineers fix the burst main pipe - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A major A14 roundabout in Bury St Edmunds is set to fully reopen at the end of the week after a burst main flooded the road.

Anglian Water engineers were dispatched to the Moreton Hall Interchange, off junction 44 of the A14, on Tuesday last week after water spilled out onto the road.

Two lanes of the roundabout were closed off after the floodwater was cleared, with no access to the junction from Bedingfeld Way.

Anglian Water has confirmed the main has now been repaired but the roundabout will not fully reopen until the road has been resurfaced.

It is hoped the works will be completed by the end of the week.

The water main burst on the roundabout at Bury St Edmunds on October 19 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "Our teams have been working since last week to repair a burst water main in Bury St Edmunds as quickly as possible.

"We have needed to close two lanes of the roundabout at Bedingfeld Way, by Sainsbury’s, in order to keep our engineers and other road users safe while we carry out this emergency work.

"This repair was more complex than normal and required specialist parts and engineers, but we finished the repair over the weekend.

"We are now carrying out reinstatement work to resurface the road, and we hope to reopen the roundabout by the end of the week."