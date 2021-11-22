News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A14 slip road closed after collision between two lorries

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:38 AM November 22, 2021
Updated: 9:39 AM November 22, 2021
The A14 slip road at Bury St Edmunds has been closed

The A14 slip road at Bury St Edmunds has been closed

A slip road of the A14 at Bury St Edmunds has been closed by police after a collision between two lorries.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) was called to junction 43 of the westbound carriageway at about 9am.

The slip road leads to the centre of the Bury St Edmunds, a Tesco supermarket and the British Sugar production plant.

NSRPAT confirmed officers would remain on the scene while the HGVs are recovered.

The conditions of the drivers involved in the collision are not known at this time.

Motorists have been advised to find alternative routes.

