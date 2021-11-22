A14 slip road closed after collision between two lorries

The A14 slip road at Bury St Edmunds has been closed - Credit: NSRAPT

A slip road of the A14 at Bury St Edmunds has been closed by police after a collision between two lorries.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) was called to junction 43 of the westbound carriageway at about 9am.

The slip road leads to the centre of the Bury St Edmunds, a Tesco supermarket and the British Sugar production plant.

NSRPAT confirmed officers would remain on the scene while the HGVs are recovered.

The conditions of the drivers involved in the collision are not known at this time.

Motorists have been advised to find alternative routes.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.