A14 slip road lane closed after car catches fire
Published: 6:21 PM April 5, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
A slip road on the A14 is currently closed due to a car catching fire.
The westbound off-slip at the Newmarket/Exning junction with the A142 has one lane closed following the incident.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team are advising drivers to approach with caution.
