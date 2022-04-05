A14 slip road lane closed after car catches fire

A slip road lane is closed on the A14 after a car caught fire - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A slip road on the A14 is currently closed due to a car catching fire.

The westbound off-slip at the Newmarket/Exning junction with the A142 has one lane closed following the incident.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team are advising drivers to approach with caution.

