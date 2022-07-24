Delays on A14 in mid Suffolk after car catches fire

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket - Credit: Google

Traffic is building on the A14 in mid Suffolk after a car caught fire on the eastbound carriageway.

Police and fire crews were called to the road before junction 49, outside Stowmarket, at about 12.10pm on Sunday.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed officers had received reports of smoke coming from a car.

Two fire crews from Needham Market and Bury St Edmunds stations were dispatched to the scene.

The incident has caused delays on the eastbound carriageway, according to the AA traffic map.

However, drivers are still able to pass by.