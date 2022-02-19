News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A14 closed as tree at risk of falling on road

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:37 PM February 19, 2022
Updated: 2:47 PM February 19, 2022
Police have closed the westbound carriageway of the A14 as a tree is falling in the road

The westbound carriageway of the A14 in mid Suffolk has been closed as a tree is at risk of falling onto the road.

Police were called to the road at Stowupland, near Stowmarket, at 1pm on Saturday.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed officers had enforced an emergency closure as the tree would potentially block the A14 if it fell.

Police have enforced a road closure at Stowupland, near Stowmarket

Suffolk Highways teams are on the scene and drivers are queueing back towards Ipswich, according to the AA traffic map.

Dozens of trees fell in Suffolk on Friday as Storm Eunice brought winds in excess of 70mph.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Stowmarket News

