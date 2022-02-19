A14 closed as tree at risk of falling on road

Police have closed the westbound carriageway of the A14 as a tree is falling in the road - Credit: Archant

The westbound carriageway of the A14 in mid Suffolk has been closed as a tree is at risk of falling onto the road.

Police were called to the road at Stowupland, near Stowmarket, at 1pm on Saturday.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed officers had enforced an emergency closure as the tree would potentially block the A14 if it fell.

Police have enforced a road closure at Stowupland, near Stowmarket - Credit: Archant

Suffolk Highways teams are on the scene and drivers are queueing back towards Ipswich, according to the AA traffic map.

Dozens of trees fell in Suffolk on Friday as Storm Eunice brought winds in excess of 70mph.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.