A14 closed after two motorhomes crash
- Credit: Google Maps
Part of the A14 is currently closed after a two-vehicle crash near Newmarket.
Emergency services were called to the crash in the eastbound carriageway at about 2.35pm today (July 17) and there are severe delays in the area.
A Suffolk police spokesman said officers have closed the eastbound carriageway while emergency services attend the crash.
National Highways said in a tweet: "The A14 is now closed eastbound between junction 37, Newmarket and junction 39, Kentford, following the serious collision involving two motorhomes.
"Will keep you updated on plans to release traffic caught up within the closure."
The extent of any injuries is not yet clear.
Three fire crews have also been sent to the scene of the crash from Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.
According to the AA Traffic Map there are severe delays in the area.
A diversion route has been put in place which is as follows:
- Exit A14 at J37 and take the A142 towards Ely
- At the roundabout with the B1102, take the 3rd exit on to the B1102
- At the next roundabout, turn left and then right staying on the B1102
- At the junction with the B1085, turn right and stay on this road to the interchange with the A11
- Take the 1st exit at the roundabout and travel along the B1085 to A11
- Travel along the A11 to Fiveways Roundabout, take the 4th exit on to the A1101
- Stay on this road travelling through Icklingham, Lackford, Flempton and Hengrave to Fornham All Saints
- Take the B1106 and rejoin the A14 at J42 Westley