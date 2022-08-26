News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A14 carriageway closed after single-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:01 PM August 26, 2022
The westbound carriageway on the A14 has been closed after a crash

The westbound carriageway on the A14 has been closed after a crash - Credit: Archant

Part of the A14 has been closed after a single-vehicle crash near Bury St Edmunds. 

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash in the westbound carriageway near the Westley turn-off at Risby. 

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "The westbound carriageway is currently closed. 

"Officers are currently at the scene of the crash and there has been reports that the vehicle - a white Fiat - has hit the central reservation."

It is not clear how long the carriageway will be closed for but the spokeswoman said recovery for the vehicle has been called. 

There has been no reports of any injuries. 

A14
Suffolk Live News
A14 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Archant library.

Ipswich Crown Court

Mum-of-three sentenced after £9,000 benefit overpayment

Jane Hunt

person
The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been rated as Requires Improvement in a shocking

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after police stop ambulance

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A thief removed the handbrake of a car in Bramfield near Halesworth, causing it to roll down the road

Suffolk Constabulary

Car rolls down hill after thief takes off handbrake in east Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia

Dutch Railways sells Greater Anglia owner to managers

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon