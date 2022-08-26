A14 carriageway closed after single-vehicle crash

The westbound carriageway on the A14 has been closed after a crash - Credit: Archant

Part of the A14 has been closed after a single-vehicle crash near Bury St Edmunds.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash in the westbound carriageway near the Westley turn-off at Risby.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "The westbound carriageway is currently closed.

"Officers are currently at the scene of the crash and there has been reports that the vehicle - a white Fiat - has hit the central reservation."

It is not clear how long the carriageway will be closed for but the spokeswoman said recovery for the vehicle has been called.

There has been no reports of any injuries.