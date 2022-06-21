Part of A14 closed after two-vehicle crash

Part of the A14 has been closed after a two-vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A14 is currently closed after a two-vehicle crash near Bury St Edmunds.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash, which has closed the eastbound carriageway.

In a tweet, the Norfolk and Suffolk and Armed Policing Team said: "A14 eastbound at Risby is currently closed due to an RTC.

#A14 E/B at Risby currently closed due to RTC. Tailback up to Higham at this time. Police taking vehicles off at Risby to continue back on. @Suff_highways @BBCLookEast @itvanglia @BBCSuffolk — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) June 21, 2022

"Tailback up to Higham at this time.

"Police taking vehicles off at Risby to continue back on."

Two fire engines have also been called to the scene.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Crews were called by the ambulance service to assist at the scene."

Appliances from Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds have been called to assist at the scene of the crash.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.