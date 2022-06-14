Breaking
Part of A14 closed after serious crash involving lorry and car
- Credit: Google Maps
Part of the A14 is currently closed after a serious crash involving a lorry and a car.
Emergency services were called to the westbound carriageway near Woolpit just before 1.40am today, Tuesday, June 14.
A Suffolk police spokeswoman said: "Ambulance and fire crews were also requested to attend the scene.
"The driver has been taken to hospital but the extent of any injuries is not yet known.
"Highways England were contacted to remove the two vehicles."
In a tweet National Highways East said: "The A14 in Suffolk is closed westbound between junction 49, Tot Hill and junction 47 Woolpit due to a serious collision involving a lorry and a car.
"Suffolk police are in attendance."
A diversion route has been put in place which is as follows:
- Exit the A14 westbound at J51 (Beacon Hill) and continue on the A140 through Little Stonham, Brockford Street, Stoke Ash and Brome until the A143 roundabout at Scole
- At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A143 and continue through Wortham, Wattisfield, Ixworth and Great Barton to then re-join the A14 westbound at J43 (St Saviours)