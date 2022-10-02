Driver injured in A14 tractor crash not in life-threatening condition

The crash happened on the A14 at Creeting St Peter, mid Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

A 76-year-old man who was taken to hospital after a crash on the A14 in mid Suffolk is not in a life-threatening condition.

The crash, which involved a car and a tractor, happened the eastbound carriageway at junction 50 at Creeting St Peter, near Stowmarket, shortly after 8am on Saturday.

Both carriageways of the A14 were closed after the incident as the vehicles were recovered.

Police, the ambulance service and fire crews were dispatched to the scene, with a driver being taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

However, a Suffolk police spokesman has confirmed the man's injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Both carriageways of the A14 were reopened shortly before 12pm.