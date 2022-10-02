News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Driver injured in A14 tractor crash not in life-threatening condition

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:03 PM October 2, 2022
The crash happened on the A14 at Creeting St Peter, mid Suffolk

The crash happened on the A14 at Creeting St Peter, mid Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

A 76-year-old man who was taken to hospital after a crash on the A14 in mid Suffolk is not in a life-threatening condition.

The crash, which involved a car and a tractor, happened the eastbound carriageway at junction 50 at Creeting St Peter, near Stowmarket, shortly after 8am on Saturday.

Both carriageways of the A14 were closed after the incident as the vehicles were recovered.

Police, the ambulance service and fire crews were dispatched to the scene, with a driver being taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

However, a Suffolk police spokesman has confirmed the man's injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Both carriageways of the A14 were reopened shortly before 12pm.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
A14 Suffolk News
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

A Haverhill-owned firm has gone into liquidation after its energy bills hit nearly £15,000 per month.

Haverhill-owned firm in liquidation after energy bills neared £15k a month

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Pictures show the aftermath of a serious crash involving a tractor near RAF Mildenhall

Photos show aftermath of catastrophic tractor crash near airbase

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Lamberts Coaches was founded in 1912.

Family-run coach company closes after 110 years, owing £85,000

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Video footage captured the moment a car and tractor collided outside RAF Mildenhall

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: Moment car destroyed in head-on tractor crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon