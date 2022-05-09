Updated
Road closed as air ambulance called to serious crash off A14
- Credit: Archant/Google Maps
The air ambulance has been called to a serious crash involving two vehicles off the A14 in Stowupland.
Police, firefighters and ambulance service was called to the crash in Church Road at about 11.10am today.
A Suffolk police spokesman said: "One driver has suffered potentially serious leg injuries.
"Fire crews have been called to help with the extraction of one person from their vehicle.
"The air ambulance has been called and a full road closure is currently in place."
The extent of any injuries to the driver of the other vehicle is not yet known.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said crews are on scene and assisting with the removal of one person from their vehicle.
The spokesman was not able to confirm if the road was blocked, but the AA traffic map is showing heavy traffic in the area.
The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.