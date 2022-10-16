News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays on A14 after crash involving coach

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:49 AM October 16, 2022
There are currently delays on the A14 after a crash involving a coach

There are currently delays on the A14 after a crash involving a coach - Credit: Google Maps

A crash involving a coach is causing some delays on the A14 in west Suffolk this morning.

Officers were called to the single-vehicle crash in the westbound carriageway near Barrow just before 7.25am today. 

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said one lane of the westbound carriageway has been closed while officers carry out their enquiries. 

The spokeswoman was not able to confirm whether or not there was anybody on board the coach, but did say no injuries have been reported. 

According to the AA Traffic Map there are slight delays in the area. 

A14
A14 Suffolk News

