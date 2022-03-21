Delays on A14 near Bury St Edmunds after crash

There are currently delays on the A14 after a single-vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently delays on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds after a single-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash, on the eastbound carriageway, just before 1pm today, Suffolk police said.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers and an ambulance were called to the crash.

According to the AA traffic map there are delays on the road leading back into Bury St Edmunds.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.