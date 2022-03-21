News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays on A14 near Bury St Edmunds after crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:06 PM March 21, 2022
There are currently delays on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds after a single-vehicle crash. 

Emergency services were called to the crash, on the eastbound carriageway, just before 1pm today, Suffolk police said.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers and an ambulance were called to the crash. 

According to the AA traffic map there are delays on the road leading back into Bury St Edmunds.  

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. 

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment. 

