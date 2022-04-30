Drivers told to expect delays as abnormal load to be escorted on A14

Drivers are being warned to expect delays when an abnormal load is escorted on the A14 next week - Credit: GREGG BROWN

Drivers are being told to expect delays when an abnormal load is escorted through Suffolk on the A14 next week.

A deck moulding will be travelling through Suffolk after it leaves north Norfolk to head for Poole on Tuesday, May 3.

The load which is 4.9m wide and 23m in length will begin its journey at 10am.

It will travel along a number of local roads and major roads in the county and delays can be expected to travel while it passes through.

The route is as follows:

Gaymers Way - Folgate Road - B1145 - A149 - B1152 - A1064 - A47 - A11 - A14 - Cambridgeshire border.

