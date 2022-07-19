News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lane of A14 closed after reports of carriageway damage

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:32 PM July 19, 2022
A lane of the A14 is currently closed after reports of carriageway damage near Stowmarket

A lane of the A14 is currently closed after reports of carriageway damage near Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Parts of the A14 is currently closed after reports of carriageway damage near Stowmarket. 

Lane two of the westbound carriageway is currently closed and drivers are being asked to take extra care when in the area. 

In a tweet National Highways East said: "Lane two is closed on the A14 westbound between J49 Stowmarket and J47 Woolpit due to reports of carriageway damage which is currently being assessed for repair.

"Please allow additional journey time and avoid the area if possible."


A14
A14 Suffolk News

