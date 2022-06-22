Three taken to hospital after crash that closed A14 for three hours
- Credit: Google Maps
Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash that closed the A14 for more than three hours.
Emergency services were called to the crash in the eastbound carriageway near Risby at about 4.10pm on Tuesday.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 4.10pm with reports of a road traffic collision on the eastbound A14 near Risby.
"Three ambulances were sent to the scene and transported three patients to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.”
A full road closure was put in place at about 5pm and the road was fully reopened just after 8.30pm.
Drivers were being diverted by officers on the scene.
Two fire engines were also called to the scene.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Crews were called by the ambulance service to assist at the scene."
Appliances from Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds had been called to assist at the scene of the crash.