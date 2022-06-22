News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Three taken to hospital after crash that closed A14 for three hours

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:40 AM June 22, 2022
Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds 

Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash that closed the A14 for more than three hours. 

Emergency services were called to the crash in the eastbound carriageway near Risby at about 4.10pm on Tuesday.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 4.10pm with reports of a road traffic collision on the eastbound A14 near Risby.

"Three ambulances were sent to the scene and transported three patients to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.” 

A full road closure was put in place at about 5pm and the road was fully reopened just after 8.30pm. 

Drivers were being diverted by officers on the scene. 

Two fire engines were also called to the scene. 

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Crews were called by the ambulance service to assist at the scene."

Most Read

  1. 1 EastEnders star Jessie Wallace arrested outside Suffolk nightclub
  2. 2 Filming for popular ITV show TOWIE to take place at Suffolk pub
  3. 3 7 glorious garden centre cafes in Suffolk 
  1. 4 Hotel, restaurant, cafe and children's business named best in Suffolk
  2. 5 Gang of eight men attack cyclist in Suffolk nature reserve
  3. 6 Around 15 children on board bus that crashed into ditch
  4. 7 Popular east Suffolk hotel and spa sold to new owners and renamed
  5. 8 Part of A14 reopens three hours after two-vehicle crash
  6. 9 Port staff uncover tongue-eating parasites in seabream containment
  7. 10 Woman in her 50s arrested after blowing nearly four times drink driving limit

Appliances from Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds had been called to assist at the scene of the crash. 

Suffolk Live News
A14
Suffolk Constabulary
A14 Suffolk News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Felixstowe was described as having "trad seaside charm" in The Sunday Times' guide

Suffolk Live News

Two east Suffolk towns named among UK's best up-and-coming places to live

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are understood to be closing in on the signing of Morecambe left-back Greg Leigh (left).

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Town closing in on left-back Leigh

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A total of 23 appliances were sent to the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Sandy Lane, Martlesham

Suffolk Live News

23 fire crews tackle blaze at Suffolk industrial park

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The world's largest cargo ship Ever Ace arriving at the Port of Felixstowe in east Suffolk

Port of Felixstowe

World’s largest cargo ship arrives at Port of Felixstowe

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon