News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Emergency services called to two vehicle crash on A14 near Bury

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:27 AM November 5, 2021
Police and fire crews attended a two vehicle crash on the A14 today 

Police and fire crews attended a two vehicle crash on the A14 today - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services attended a two vehicle crash on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds this morning.

Police were called to the crash on the westbound carriageway between Rougham and the sugar beet factory just before 10am today.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that fire crews also attended the incident.

They also confirmed the vehicles were recovered at 10.40am.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

You may also want to watch:

A14
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shipping containers are being stored on Eye airfield along the A140. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich team dreams at Adams Park against Wycombe.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town hit four to end Wycombe home dominance

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia train

Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia's franchise has ended as new era beckons for rail

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates his second half goal at Adams Park against Wycombe.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Ipswich Town

Wycombe 1-4 Ipswich Town: Brilliant Blues send out a statement

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon