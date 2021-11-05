Emergency services called to two vehicle crash on A14 near Bury

Police and fire crews attended a two vehicle crash on the A14 today - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services attended a two vehicle crash on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds this morning.

Police were called to the crash on the westbound carriageway between Rougham and the sugar beet factory just before 10am today.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that fire crews also attended the incident.

They also confirmed the vehicles were recovered at 10.40am.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.