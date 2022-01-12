Van fire causing delays on A14
Published: 1:58 PM January 12, 2022
Fire crews are fighting a van fire on the A14 near Needham Market.
Emergency services were called to the vehicle fire just before 1.10pm today, Wednesday, January 12.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "The fire has been contained in the bonnet area of the van.
"The van is in the westbound carriageway and traffic is still moving."
Although traffic is still moving, the AA Traffic Map is showing some delays in the area.
Appliances from Stowmarket and Needham Market have been called to the fire.
