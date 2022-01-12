Van fire causing delays on A14

A van which is on fire is causing delays on the A14 near Needham Market - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews are fighting a van fire on the A14 near Needham Market.

Emergency services were called to the vehicle fire just before 1.10pm today, Wednesday, January 12.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "The fire has been contained in the bonnet area of the van.

"The van is in the westbound carriageway and traffic is still moving."

Although traffic is still moving, the AA Traffic Map is showing some delays in the area.

Appliances from Stowmarket and Needham Market have been called to the fire.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.



