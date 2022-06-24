A14 westbound closed after car catches fire

Updated

The A14 westbound is closed after a car caught fire - Credit: Ollie Vincent

The westbound carriageway of the A14 in west Suffolk is currently closed as a car has caught fire.

Emergency services were called at 10.30am today to reports of a car on fire on the westbound carriageway at junction 37, outside Newmarket.

According to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and Cambridgeshire police, the road has been closed while the incident is dealt with.

There are no reported injuries to anyone involved.

The incident is ongoing and the AA traffic map is showing queues are forming in the area.

National Highways said on Twitter the incident caused tailbacks of about eight miles on the westbound carriageway.

Resurfacing will be required in 1 lane on the #A14 westbound between J36 (near #Newmarket) and J35 (#StowCumQuy). Recovery of the burnt vehicle is complete, but road surface damage confirmed.



Please allow an extra 30 minutes on to your current journey time. pic.twitter.com/IgJjjwMGvr — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) June 24, 2022

A later tweet revealed that the road will need to be resurfaced in lane one after damaged caused by the vehicle fire.

Drivers were advised to allow an extra 30 minutes for their journey.