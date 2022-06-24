News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A14 westbound closed after car catches fire

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:23 AM June 24, 2022
Updated: 1:25 PM June 24, 2022
The A14 westbound is closed after a car caught fire

The A14 westbound is closed after a car caught fire - Credit: Ollie Vincent

The westbound carriageway of the A14 in west Suffolk is currently closed as a car has caught fire.

Emergency services were called at 10.30am today to reports of a car on fire on the westbound carriageway at junction 37, outside Newmarket.

According to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and Cambridgeshire police, the road has been closed while the incident is dealt with.

There are no reported injuries to anyone involved.

The incident is ongoing and the AA traffic map is showing queues are forming in the area.

National Highways said on Twitter the incident caused tailbacks of about eight miles on the westbound carriageway.

A later tweet revealed that the road will need to be resurfaced in lane one after damaged caused by the vehicle fire.

Drivers were advised to allow an extra 30 minutes for their journey.

