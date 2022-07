A lorry is blocking a slip road to the A14 in Woolpit - Credit: NSRAPT

A slip road of the A14 is currently blocked due to a broken down lorry.

According to a tweet from Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the slip road is closed at Woolpit near Bury St Edmunds.

Police are at the scene to help with traffic whilst the situation is dealt with and motorists are being urged to avoid the road.

It is not yet known how long the road is expected to be closed.