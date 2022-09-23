Road blocked after car veers off road and crashes into ditch

The A140 has been partially blocked after a car veered off the road and crashed into a ditch at Creeting St Mary - Credit: Google

A road has been blocked after a car drove off the road and ended up in a ditch.

The crash happened on the A140 at Creeting St Mary at 3.40pm.

The southbound carriageway has been blocked and an ambulance has been called to the scene.

Two Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Princes Street and Needham Market have also attended.

Traffic is moving slowly along the road following the crash.

No serious injuries have been reported.



