News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Road blocked after car veers off road and crashes into ditch

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:21 PM September 23, 2022
The A140 has been partially blocked after a car veered off the road and crashed into a ditch at Creeting St Mary

The A140 has been partially blocked after a car veered off the road and crashed into a ditch at Creeting St Mary - Credit: Google

A road has been blocked after a car drove off the road and ended up in a ditch.

The crash happened on the A140 at Creeting St Mary at 3.40pm.

The southbound carriageway has been blocked and an ambulance has been called to the scene.

Two Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Princes Street and Needham Market have also attended.

Traffic is moving slowly along the road following the crash.

No serious injuries have been reported.


Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The A14 is currently closed after a crash involving a motorcycle and lorry near Ipswich

A14 | Updated

A14 partially reopens after serious crash between lorry and motorcycle

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo heads a Leif Davis corner towards goal.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 2-0 win against Arsenal U21s unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The barn is in Redlingfield in mid Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk barn in need of revamp sells for more than £50,000 at auction

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A motorcyclist was killed after a crash on the A14 outside Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Suspected drug driver arrested after motorcyclist dies in A14 lorry crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon