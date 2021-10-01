News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays on A140 after broken-down lorry blocks road

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:25 PM October 1, 2021   
The lorry broke down on the A140 at Creeting St Mary, around a mile from the A14

The lorry broke down on the A140 at Creeting St Mary, around a mile from the A14

Traffic is building on the A140 after a broken-down lorry blocked the southbound carriageway near the junction for the A14.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the road shortly before 2pm on Friday.

A Suffolk police spokesman said an articulated lorry had broken down at Creeting St Mary, around a mile from the roundabout for the A14.

The AA traffic map is suggesting queues have formed on the southbound carriageway all the way back to the roundabout.

Police are assisting with traffic control while the lorry is recovered.

