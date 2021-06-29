Two-car crash causing traffic build-up on A140 near Eye
Published: 4:46 PM June 29, 2021
- Credit: Google Street View
A two-car crash on the A140 temporarily blocked the road near Eye.
Suffolk police were called to the road traffic collision at 3.23pm at Braiseworth.
Officers said the A140 was cleared of cars at around 4pm and a Mercedes sprinter and Nissan Qashqai are being recovered from the scene.
AA Roadwatch said the crash was still causing delays in the area.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus