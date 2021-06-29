News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two-car crash causing traffic build-up on A140 near Eye

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:46 PM June 29, 2021   
The A140 at Braiseworth

There has been a crash on the A140 at Braiseworth - Credit: Google Street View

A two-car crash on the A140 temporarily blocked the road near Eye. 

Suffolk police were called to the road traffic collision at 3.23pm at Braiseworth.

Officers said the A140 was cleared of cars at around 4pm and a Mercedes sprinter and Nissan Qashqai are being recovered from the scene. 

AA Roadwatch said the crash was still causing delays in the area. 


Suffolk Constabulary
Diss News

