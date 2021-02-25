Emergency services called to car fire on A140
Published: 6:04 PM February 25, 2021
Police and fire crews have been called to a layby on the A140 following a car fire.
Crews were called at 5.10pm to a layby on the road near the White Horse Inn at Stoke Ash.
Two fire appliances from Eye and Diss were called.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that they had been called for traffic control.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue called a stop on the fire at 5.30pm, but traffic remains busy in the area.
