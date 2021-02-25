News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Emergency services called to car fire on A140

Katy Sandalls

Published: 6:04 PM February 25, 2021   
Crews were called to the A140 at the Stoke Ash following a car fire

Police and fire crews have been called to a layby on the A140 following a car fire. 

Crews were called at 5.10pm to a layby on the road near the White Horse Inn at Stoke Ash. 

Two fire appliances from Eye and Diss were called.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that they had been called for traffic control. 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue called a stop on the fire at 5.30pm, but traffic remains busy in the area. 


