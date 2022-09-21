Air ambulance called to serious three-vehicle crash on A140

The air ambulance has been called to a serious three-vehicle crash on the A140 - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

The air ambulance has been called to a serious three-vehicle crash which has left the A140 completely blocked.

Emergency services were called to the crash at Brockford Street, near Mendlesham, at about 9.25am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road is blocked as a result of the crash.

The air ambulance landed at about 11.05am but the extent of any injuries is not yet clear.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

It comes after a serious two-vehicle crash on the A14 outside Ipswich earlier in the morning which led to both carriageways being closed.

Anyone with any information about the Brockford Street crash is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting the CAD 70 of September 21.