A140 closed as hot weather makes road unsafe

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:41 PM June 15, 2022
Updated: 4:24 PM June 15, 2022
The Magpie sign overhanging the A140 at Little Stonham was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday

Part of the A140 has been closed due to hot weather making the road unsafe - Credit: Archant

Part of the A140 in mid Suffolk has been closed as hot weather has made the road unsafe.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the A140 between The Magpie pub in Little Stonham and the junction for Mickfield.

In a tweet, Suffolk police said the closure has been put in place as the surface is causing problems for drivers and is unsafe due to the hot weather.

According to the Met Office, the temperature in Mickfield was 23C at the time of the closure being announced.

Traffic is building up on either side of the closure, according to the AA traffic map.

It is not yet known how long the road will be closed for.


