A140 closed in both directions after crash between lorry and car
Published: 2:28 PM October 10, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
The A140 is currently closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash on the Norfolk-Suffolk border.
Emergency services were called to the crash, at Brome, at about 1.20pm on Monday.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk police, which is leading on the incident, said that the crash involved a car and a lorry.
A full road closure has been put in place and one driver has suffered minor injuries.