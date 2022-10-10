News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A140 closed in both directions after crash between lorry and car

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:28 PM October 10, 2022
A140 at Brome

The A140 is currently closed in both directions after a crash involving two vehicles - Credit: Google Maps

The A140 is currently closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash on the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

Emergency services were called to the crash, at Brome, at about 1.20pm on Monday.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk police, which is leading on the incident, said that the crash involved a car and a lorry. 

A full road closure has been put in place and one driver has suffered minor injuries. 


