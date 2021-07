Published: 9:06 AM July 7, 2021

The Magpie pub sign in Little Stonham on the A14 - Credit: Archant

A part of the busy A140 in Suffolk has been closed to fix a damaged pub sign.

Suffolk Highways said it had shut the route between the Earl Stonham and Mickfield junctions after the damage to the Magpie pub's sign.

An emergency road closure is being put in place by @Suff_highways along the A140 between the Earl Stonham junction and the Mickfield junction to repair the damaged Magpie pub sign. Drivers are urged to take alternative routes if possible. Emergency diversions will be in place. pic.twitter.com/pNteGEEoSx — Suffolk CC (@suffolkcc) July 6, 2021

There are emergency road diversions around the A140 and drivers are asked to find other travel routes.

Suffolk Highways is trying to repair the Magpie sign this morning