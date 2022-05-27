Two vehicle crash on the A140 blocks traffic on major Suffolk route

A two vehicle crash has happened on the A140 by Yaxley - Credit: Google Maps

A two vehicle crash on the A140 has blocked traffic.

The incident happened at about 7.15am today, May 27, on the Southbound carriageway at Yaxley between Eye and Diss.

According to police, the crash was between a black BMW and a blue Kia and there have been minor injuries.

Police are on the scene and there is a car blocking traffic in lane one.

Delays are expecting in the area as traffic is building up.

