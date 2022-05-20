Severe delays on major Suffolk route after crash

The A140 is partially blocked after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

There are severe delays on the A140 following a crash.

The incident happened in the late afternoon on May 20 at the junction with Workshouse Road in Stoke Ash.

According to the AA traffic map, "severe delays" are affecting the area and travel time may increase by over 10 minutes with an average speed of 10mph.

The road is partially blocked and traffic has built up between Thwaite and Thornham Parva.

According to police, the road is expected to reopen soon.

