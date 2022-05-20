News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Severe delays on major Suffolk route after crash

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:46 PM May 20, 2022
The A140 is partially blocked after a crash

There are severe delays on the A140 following a crash.

The incident happened in the late afternoon on May 20 at the junction with Workshouse Road in Stoke Ash.

According to the AA traffic map, "severe delays" are affecting the area and travel time may increase by over 10 minutes with an average speed of 10mph.

The road is partially blocked and traffic has built up between Thwaite and Thornham Parva.

According to police, the road is expected to reopen soon.

