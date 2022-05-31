News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A140 partially blocked as two-vehicle crash causes 'severe delays'

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:19 PM May 31, 2022
Updated: 4:24 PM May 31, 2022
The A140 is partially blocked at Earl Stonham

The A140 is partially blocked at Earl Stonham - Credit: Google Maps

The A140 is partially blocked after a crash between two vehicles.

The incident happened at about 3.40pm today, May 31, at the junction with Stowmarket Road in Earl Stonham.

According to police, the road is partially blocked as recovery takes place and it is not yet known whether there are any injuries.

The AA traffic map is showing building traffic on the major route and there are "severe delays" of 10 minutes on the northbound carriageway.

