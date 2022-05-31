A140 partially blocked as two-vehicle crash causes 'severe delays'

Updated

The A140 is partially blocked at Earl Stonham - Credit: Google Maps

The A140 is partially blocked after a crash between two vehicles.

The incident happened at about 3.40pm today, May 31, at the junction with Stowmarket Road in Earl Stonham.

According to police, the road is partially blocked as recovery takes place and it is not yet known whether there are any injuries.

The AA traffic map is showing building traffic on the major route and there are "severe delays" of 10 minutes on the northbound carriageway.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

