A140 blocked after crash in mid Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:59 AM August 2, 2022
The A140 is partially blocked at Earl Stonham

The A140 in mid Suffolk has been blocked at Little Stonham - Credit: Google Maps

The A140 in mid Suffolk has been blocked after police were called to a crash.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway at Little Stonham at about 11.15am on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

Officers are at the scene and the road is blocked in both directions.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the crash involved a single vehicle.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

According to the AA traffic map, there are significant queues forming in both directions.

