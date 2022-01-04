A140 closed after motorcycle and van collide

Updated

The A140 near Eye has been closed by police - Credit: Google Maps

The A140 in mid Suffolk has been closed by police following a collision between a motorcycle and a van.

Police were called to the road at Stoke Ash, south of Eye, shortly before 7am.

The AA traffic map is suggesting there are queues forming in both directions while the road is cleared, with vehicles tailing back for two miles.

A police spokesman confirmed the road had been sealed off, but was unable to confirm the motorists' conditions.

