East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Overturned lorry blocks roundabout on A140

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:54 AM December 29, 2021
The lorry overturned on the A140 just outside of Eye

The lorry overturned on the A140 just outside of Eye - Credit: Brian Ahearne

A roundabout on the A140 near Eye has been blocked after a lorry overturned.

The incident happened at about 11am on the Yaxley roundabout, which connects the A140 with Eye Road and Castleton Way.

The AA traffic map is suggesting queues have started to form near the junction.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the A140 had been blocked in both directions.

  • More to follow

Suffolk Live News
Eye News

