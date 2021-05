Published: 6:54 PM May 25, 2021

A crash is causing delays on the A140 at Yaxley. - Credit: Simon Parker

A crash on the A140 southbound carriageway is causing delays around Yaxley, north Suffolk.

Suffolk police and East of England Ambulance NHS Trust are at the scene of the road traffic collision near Eye.

Traffic is very slow in the area, according to AA Roadwatch.