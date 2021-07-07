Traffic 'hell' as A140 closed for hours due to pub's damaged sign

Published: 2:43 PM July 7, 2021

A pub's damaged sign has caused "traffic hell" on Suffolk's A140 - after the road was closed for hours so it could be repaired.

The Magpie pub's sign hangs over the A140 in Stonham.

But landlord Viada Lapene found out on Tuesday that the sign was insecure and needed repairing.

2/2 Please be advised that local alternatives roads are available, but only for smaller vehicles. HGVs please ensure you follow the official diversion route.

Full diversion route details can be found online via https://t.co/PXgfPA7a93 #Suffolk pic.twitter.com/2Ktcqyghcb — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) July 7, 2021

As a result, the road has been closed between the Earl Stonham and Mickfield junctions since 8am today - to the frustration of motorists.

A long diversion has been set up for heavy goods vehicles - but the delays are also backing up onto the A14.

Owner of Bagel or Beigel in Mendlesham, Avi Kniznik, who got stuck in the traffic, said: "It's hell."

He said traffic was moving at just 20mph along the A14.

Nearby resident Anne Halls said she was worried the problems will cause traffic to back up on smaller countryside roads.

She added there was "not much you can do" and sad she felt sorry for those travelling to and from north Suffolk and onto Norwich.

Mrs Lapene said the Magpie will also be shut for a few days, potentially costing her business - especially during tonight's Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark.

The sign hangs over the A140 - Credit: Archant



