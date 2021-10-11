Motorcyclist in hospital after crash on A140
- Credit: Matthew Usher
A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash with a lorry on the A140.
Suffolk police were called to the A140 near Brome at around 2.45pm after a motorcyclist and a lorry collided.
Crews from The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) were also called to the scene.
A police spokesman said the motorcyclist suffered serious leg injuries as a result of the crash.
A spokesman for EEAST said: "We were called at 2.39pm with reports of a collision in Norwich Road, Stuston.
"We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.
"One person was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by land ambulance for further care."
According to the AA Traffic Map, the accident is still partially blocking the road and queues are forming near the petrol station at the Devil's Handbasin junction.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.