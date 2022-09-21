News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two drivers in hospital after serious crash on A140 in mid Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:28 PM September 21, 2022
Updated: 4:48 PM September 21, 2022
The crash happened on the A140 at Brockford Street, near Mendlesham

The crash happened on the A140 at Brockford Street, near Mendlesham - Credit: Google Maps

Two drivers have been taken to hospital after a three-car crash on the A140 in mid Suffolk.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the incident at Brockford Street, near Mendlesham, at 9.25am on Wednesday.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the crash involved a black Toyota Prius, a silver Ford Transit van and a black Mitsubishi L200 Warrior.

Police closed the road in both directions after the incident, but it reopened shortly after 2pm.

Two drivers suffered injuries – which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing – and they were taken by land ambulance to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the crash and have asked anyone driving in the area with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to review the footage.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 70 of September 21.

