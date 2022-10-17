News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Road blocked after minibus crash in west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:25 AM October 17, 2022
The A143 is currently blocked after a crash

The A143 is currently blocked after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

A busy road in west Suffolk has been blocked after a one-vehicle crash.

The incident happened at about 8.45am today, October 17, on the A143 at Barnardiston near Haverhill.

Two appliances from Suffolk Fire & Rescue have been sent to the scene to help rescue someone from a minibus which left the road.

Police and the ambulance service are also in attendance.

The road has been blocked by emergency vehicles while the incident is handled.

Any injuries are not thought to be serious, Suffolk police said.

