A143 likely to be closed during rush hour after overturned lorry

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:54 PM August 18, 2021    Updated: 4:15 PM August 18, 2021
Lorry overturned in Ixworth Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lorry overturned in Ixworth has lead to the A143 being closed for hours - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A busy Suffolk road is expected to remain closed into the evening rush hour after a lorry overturned, causing a diesel spill - meaning it will have been shut for 12 hours.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the incident in the A143, at Ixworth, shortly before 5am today.

Lorry overturned in Ixworth Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Diesel spilt onto the roads causing severe delays during rush hour - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Recovery of the vehicle is underway and officers are currently dealing with the clear-up of the spilt diesel. 

The road has been closed in both directions, with motorists diverted through Ixworth. 

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team confirmed on Twitter shortly before 10am that the lorry was being lifted upright, but warned the road would still remain closed for several hours.

Lorry overturned in Ixworth Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Emergency services are still at the scene of the overturned lorry - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The incident comes less than a week after a 44-tonne lorry overturned on a slip road for the A14 near Bury St Edmunds, causing traffic delays for several hours.

