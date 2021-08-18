Overturned lorry blocks A143 in both directions
Published: 7:33 AM August 18, 2021 Updated: 7:58 AM August 18, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
The A143 near Bury St Edmunds has been blocked after a lorry turned on its side at a roundabout.
Officers from Suffolk police were called to the incident at Ixworth shortly before 5am on Wednesday.
A police spokesman said the road has been closed in both directions following the incident as the vehicle is recovered.
Officers are likely to remain on the scene for several hours, the spokesman added.
Motorists travelling on the A143 are being diverted through Ixworth.
The incident comes less than a week after a 44-tonne lorry overturned on a slip road for the A14 near Bury St Edmunds, causing traffic delays for several hours.