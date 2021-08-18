Overturned lorry blocks A143 in both directions

Published: 7:33 AM August 18, 2021 Updated: 7:58 AM August 18, 2021

Police are at the scene of the overturned lorry on the A143 near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

The A143 near Bury St Edmunds has been blocked after a lorry turned on its side at a roundabout.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the incident at Ixworth shortly before 5am on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said the road has been closed in both directions following the incident as the vehicle is recovered.

The #A143 at #Ixworth is closed due to a collision. Local diversions currently in place via #A1088 and local roads. Currently very busy approaching rush hour @BuryStEdsPolice @buryfree @EADT24 #PC1787 pic.twitter.com/cljrOdo62S — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 18, 2021

Officers are likely to remain on the scene for several hours, the spokesman added.

Motorists travelling on the A143 are being diverted through Ixworth.

The incident comes less than a week after a 44-tonne lorry overturned on a slip road for the A14 near Bury St Edmunds, causing traffic delays for several hours.