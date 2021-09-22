Updated
A143 closed after motorcyclist injured in collision
Published: 9:31 AM September 22, 2021 Updated: 10:00 AM September 22, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
The A143 outside Haverhill has been closed after a motorcyclist was injured in a three-vehicle collision.
Officers from Suffolk police were called to the road at Barnardiston shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday.
Haverhill police said on Twitter that a diversion route was to be put in place.
A police spokesman later confirmed that a motorcyclist had been injured after being involved in a collision with two cars.
The motorcyclist, a man, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds for treatment.
You may also want to watch:
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Most Read
- 1 'We'll see how we go' - QPR boss Warburton on Bonne recall option
- 2 Couple fear they will never sell home after A12 upgrade outside
- 3 Emotional moment as family decides to cease farming in-hand
- 4 Suffolk man guilty of raping schoolgirl and facing jail sentence
- 5 Suspected drink driver flees scene after car destroyed in crash
- 6 Man airlifted to hospital after suffering serious leg injuries in crash
- 7 Delays of 80 minutes following A12 crashes
- 8 Ipswich Town players' FIFA 22 ratings revealed
- 9 Man arrested after car crashes into supermarket sign
- 10 Britain's poshest train set to return to Ipswich