A143 closed after motorcyclist injured in collision

Updated

Published: 9:31 AM September 22, 2021 Updated: 10:00 AM September 22, 2021

The A143 near Haverhill was shut by police after the collision - Credit: Google Maps

The A143 outside Haverhill has been closed after a motorcyclist was injured in a three-vehicle collision.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the road at Barnardiston shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday.

⛔️ ROAD CLOSED ⛔️#A143 At Barnardiston Hall Preparatory School junction



Police and ambulance on scene, we will open road as soon as we can please find an alternative route @SuffolkPolice @Cambs_Traffic @haverhill



#858 — Haverhill Police (@PoliceHaverhill) September 22, 2021

Haverhill police said on Twitter that a diversion route was to be put in place.

A police spokesman later confirmed that a motorcyclist had been injured after being involved in a collision with two cars.

The motorcyclist, a man, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds for treatment.

You may also want to watch:

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.