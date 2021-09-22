News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

A143 closed after motorcyclist injured in collision

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:31 AM September 22, 2021    Updated: 10:00 AM September 22, 2021
The A143 near Haverhill was shut by police after the collision

The A143 near Haverhill was shut by police after the collision - Credit: Google Maps

The A143 outside Haverhill has been closed after a motorcyclist was injured in a three-vehicle collision.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the road at Barnardiston shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday.

Haverhill police said on Twitter that a diversion route was to be put in place.

A police spokesman later confirmed that a motorcyclist had been injured after being involved in a collision with two cars.

The motorcyclist, a man, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds for treatment.

You may also want to watch:

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Most Read

  1. 1 'We'll see how we go' - QPR boss Warburton on Bonne recall option
  2. 2 Couple fear they will never sell home after A12 upgrade outside
  3. 3 Emotional moment as family decides to cease farming in-hand
  1. 4 Suffolk man guilty of raping schoolgirl and facing jail sentence
  2. 5 Suspected drink driver flees scene after car destroyed in crash
  3. 6 Man airlifted to hospital after suffering serious leg injuries in crash
  4. 7 Delays of 80 minutes following A12 crashes
  5. 8 Ipswich Town players' FIFA 22 ratings revealed
  6. 9 Man arrested after car crashes into supermarket sign
  7. 10 Britain's poshest train set to return to Ipswich
Suffolk Live News
Haverhill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hall Street, Long Melford is flooded after heavy rain in Sudbury, Suffolk.

Suffolk Live News

Flooding leaves main route through town 'impassable'

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A14 reopens after serious crash leaves road closed for several hours

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The six vehicle crash is causing delays on Brandon Road

Suffolk Live News

Five cars and a horsebox involved in crash near RAF base

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The new road would meet the A14 at Rougham

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk to miss worst of thunderstorms - but heavy downpours still expected

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon